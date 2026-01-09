The 2-Ingredient Trick To Making Trader Joe's Canned Peaches Right At Home

Trader Joe's yellow cling canned peaches are a deceptively simple luxury. Sold in a 24.7-ounce jar for under $5, shoppers rave about their versatility, surprisingly fresh flavor, and quality. This means they often sell out quickly, making them hard to find when you crave them most.

If you want to enjoy a juicy burst of seasonal flavor year-round, you can use this simple, two-ingredient trick for your own homemade Trader Joe's canned peaches dupe. While most canned peaches are preserved in syrup, Trader Joe's are packed in white grape juice. Grape juice is a simple way to elevate home-canned peaches without using sugar or corn syrup. It gives them a subtle sweetness imparted with a light, crisp, and slightly tart yet balanced flavor profile.

Whether you're a home canning expert or just a beginner, you can make your own TJ's-worthy canned peaches by simply picking up a bottle of your favorite white grape juice brand before you begin. You can further experiment with the overall flavor of each jar by using different yellow peach varieties, types of juice, and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or allspice.

For instance, Early Elberta peaches have a rich, rounded flavor that is slightly acidic and can be perfectly balanced by the tart sweetness of the grape juice, while Hale peaches are sweet, fragrant, and tangy and pair well with warming spices. A standard, store-bought white grape juice without any added sugar will give your peaches a subtle sweetness with a slight bite, while using a more elevated juice, like Muscat Canelli white grape juice, can give your peaches a more complex flavor with aromatic floral notes.