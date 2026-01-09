New England's Unique Topping For Clam Chowder Is A Lot More Hearty Than Oyster Crackers

Steam curls up from a warm bowl of clam chowder, and it hits you: The rich magic of cream with briny clams, smoky bacon, garlic, and herbs is only missing one thing — a handful (or two) of crackers. In New England, the official dipping buddy for creamy clam chowder is called a common cracker, and it's different than any other cracker in almost every possible way. For starters, it's larger (about the size of a Ritz cracker), rougher, and looks unmistakably old-school. The common cracker's flavor is also deliberately restrained.

Wheaty, crunchy, and very hearty — these unleavened crackers swell slightly in creamy New England clam chowder. This makes them take on a dumpling-like quality, and it's not accidental. History tells us those common crackers helped make any chowder fuller, especially if there were more diners on the list than anticipated. And while they are puffy like oyster crackers, common crackers came first. Think of them as the oyster cracker's great-grandmother, with companies like Cross Bakers and Westminster producing them around 1820. By the mid-1800s oyster crackers became a thing, a very popular thing, along with oysters around 1870, thanks to refrigeration and more railroads. But common crackers never gave up the ghost. Also known as St. Johnsbury or Montpelier crackers — they're still a must-have across New England and beyond. New Yorkers have been known to dunk them into their Long Island-style chowder and their Manhattan-style chowders, too.