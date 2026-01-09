The Filling To Hold Back On For The Best Homemade Burritos
Is a burrito the most perfect food in the world? That's certainly up for debate. But whether they're the best or just in the running, it's hard to deny that burritos have a lot going for them. A tortilla stuffed with seasoned meats, tasty veggies, flavorful sauces, and almost anything else you could want inside is a clear winner. They're versatile, portable, filling, and delicious. That means they check every box you could ask for when making a meal. However, not everyone agrees on how to fill a burrito. There is some serious disagreement about whether rice is a good addition or a complete waste of space in a burrito.
There is heated debate across social media about whether or not rice belongs in any burrito. Those against it point out it's just a carb on a carb. A Reddit thread compares it to eating a mashed potato sandwich. The general complaint is that rice adds very little to a burrito besides being a filler. One Redditor added, "I don't know anybody that goes to get a burrito and wants a mouth full of rice." Instead of the more flavorful ingredients you could have, you're wasting space by loading it with rice that adds almost nothing.
For those interested in authenticity, rice is not a traditional ingredient in most Mexican burritos. This was an innovation of Mission-style burritos, which originated in California in the 1960s. Those kinds of burritos, the giant, loaded ones you might get at your favorite burrito place, are still delicious, but they're far from traditional.
Can rice ever be nice?
Those who defend rice in burritos support its ability to soak up the juices from braised meats, salsas, and veggies, so that you don't have a messy burrito as you eat it. "Riceless burritos tend to be too drippy," as one Redditor put it.
Other defenses of rice are that it can be nice if it's mixed in with other ingredients rather than a single, often too-thick layer. A small, reasonable portion adds texture that some people enjoy. Others have pointed out that if you get a burrito at a place like Chipotle with no rice, it's going to be incredibly small because they won't add extra fillings to compensate for the missing rice.
If you're making a burrito at home, you can drop the rice in favor of the more flavorful ingredients but, as many point out, padding the recipe with braised meat can be expensive. If you want a bulky burrito that doesn't break the bank, some Reddit threads recommend trying french fries instead of rice. It's still not authentic, but fries more texture and flavor. You can also double down on beans or a wider variety of both fresh and cooked vegetables. Just try not to overdo it on the fillings.
In at least one Reddit thread, the complaint about rice was that it doesn't add flavor. If bland rice is your fear, then adding flavor is the clear answer. Adding rice to stewed meat as it cooks, so it soaks up the sauce, is a great way to ensure the taste you want fills the burrito. Or just make sure you use a recipe for flavorful Mexican rice so blandness is never an issue.