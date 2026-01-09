The Filling To Hold Back On For The Best Homemade Burritos

Is a burrito the most perfect food in the world? That's certainly up for debate. But whether they're the best or just in the running, it's hard to deny that burritos have a lot going for them. A tortilla stuffed with seasoned meats, tasty veggies, flavorful sauces, and almost anything else you could want inside is a clear winner. They're versatile, portable, filling, and delicious. That means they check every box you could ask for when making a meal. However, not everyone agrees on how to fill a burrito. There is some serious disagreement about whether rice is a good addition or a complete waste of space in a burrito.

There is heated debate across social media about whether or not rice belongs in any burrito. Those against it point out it's just a carb on a carb. A Reddit thread compares it to eating a mashed potato sandwich. The general complaint is that rice adds very little to a burrito besides being a filler. One Redditor added, "I don't know anybody that goes to get a burrito and wants a mouth full of rice." Instead of the more flavorful ingredients you could have, you're wasting space by loading it with rice that adds almost nothing.

For those interested in authenticity, rice is not a traditional ingredient in most Mexican burritos. This was an innovation of Mission-style burritos, which originated in California in the 1960s. Those kinds of burritos, the giant, loaded ones you might get at your favorite burrito place, are still delicious, but they're far from traditional.