The Case For Adding Canned Baked Beans To Your Favorite Pasta Dish

There's always something new waiting around the corner when you're exploring the world of pasta, and sometimes, it goes beyond the confines of Italian cuisine. Canned baked beans, admittedly, are not a traditional ingredient. You will see them on English breakfast plates and poured over jacket potatoes a thousand times before you spot them in a plate of pasta, but that doesn't mean they don't belong there. Given the opportunity, canned baked beans can be one of the best ingredients to take your pasta dishes to the next level.

Arriving at your kitchen already dressed up in boldly complex flavors and ready to impress, canned baked beans are a star from the get-go. The sauce alone packs a punch with its tangy and savory sweetness, carrying the simmered warmth of molasses, brown sugar, vinegar, and tomato-based condiments. It's a seamless blend into the pasta's own hearty base, further highlighting all of the dish's existing goodness. Then you've got the beans, adding bulk along with nutty and earthy notes as they cling onto the al dente pasta.

Often associated with classic comfort foods, canned baked beans are cheap, convenient, and bring a heartwarming depth to your dish, and if there's anything we can't get enough of in homemade pasta, it's comfort and richness — both of which baked beans bring in spades.