Why You Should Keep A Spray Bottle Of Apple Juice Next To Your Grill

You probably know apple juice as a fixture of childhood lunches, or a seasonal siren that announces fall's arrival. You spot glimpses of it in cocktails and perhaps you sip on warm renditions at bonfires. Still, you might not really expect to find this familiar drink at barbecues, sitting in a spray bottle next to the flaming grill. Don't worry, it's not there by mistake. With all that it can do, apple juice absolutely belongs on your list of grilling essentials.

It's almost unbelievable how much you can achieve with just a few mists of apple juice. This technique, which you should never skip when grilling a large steak, involves occasionally spritzing the meat while grilling. That's all it takes for countless tiny droplets to seep into the meat, their sweet-tart acidity caramelizing into a crisp crust. The fruity flavor enhancement sneaks into the savory fibers, occasionally peeking through that smoky aroma. You catch glimpses of it here and there — not overtly prominent, just subtle in all the right ways and enough to intrigue the palate.

On top of that, the juice also adds moisture to the meat. That means no more dried-out steak and ribs. With a spritz of acidic apple juice, the meat also becomes tender and juicier, practically melting on your tongue. When you've got flavor complexity delivered throughout each satisfying bite, the barbecue experience will have never felt more complete.