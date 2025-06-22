As for what liquid you use to spritz your steaks and other grilled meats, well, there is some room for experimentation and personal preference. But it's always good to start with the advice of an expert like Shoults, whose Texas BBQ knowledge has landed him as a judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" five separate times. When Tasting Table asked for his favorite spritzing liquid, he had a simple answer: "plain old apple juice."

Apple juice is a great choice for a few reasons. For starters, it adds an interesting sweetness to the crust of the meat, which is particularly good as a counterpoint to the savory flavors of Shoults' Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices. The juice also provides plenty of sugars for beautiful caramelization. On top of that, you might be surprised to learn that apple juice is actually more acidic than orange juice, so it serves as a tenderizing element for your grilled meats. Finally, when the grilling is done and you've got some apple juice left over, you can whip up a quick two-ingredient cocktail with Jack Daniels.

But apple juice is also not the only choice. Sticking to those same principles of sugar and acidity, there are a lot of spritzing liquids that can fit the bill. Apple cider vinegar is a common spritzing liquid for brisket that could also work with a good steak. Or you can try using a dark beer or a soda like Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper, all of which are somewhat acidic and have plenty of sugars.