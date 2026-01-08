The Vintage Campbell's Canned Fruit Soup Boomers Might Remember

During the late 1950s, Campbell's wanted to follow up their prior successes with an innovation they were sure would appeal to their homemaker audience: fruit soup. Why not? Their canned condensed soups had revolutionized the kitchen. Shelf-stable food could be nutritious and taste good enough to serve to the family. If consumers loved their tomato and chicken noodle soups, why couldn't they love something on the sweet side? Thus, the Black Cherry with Burgundy Fruit Soup was born.

Campbell's advertised the fruit soup as an ultra-versatile secret weapon. It could be poured over cottage cheese, ice cream, or even meat as a sauce. It was a perfect addition to the Jell-O salads popular at the time. And it could be incorporated into desserts like chiffon pie. Not to mention its value as a standalone dish; Campbell's claimed a bowl of the stuff, hot or cold, in some fine dishware was about as classy and nutritious as it could get. Consumers were not convinced, and despite the popularity of Campbell's soups, there was just not enough interest in the new product. Soon, Black Cherry with Burgundy Fruit Soup was a thing of the past, and any households that loved the stuff were soon left wanting.