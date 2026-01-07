Seattle's Orient Express Restaurant Has A Tie To This President

Dining inside the Space Needle is a pretty fun experience, but there are many other unique restaurants in Seattle to explore, too. For example, you can hop on board an actual presidential train car at The Orient Express, a landmark eatery that's made up of seven old-fashioned train carriages. Located in the SoDo neighborhood, The Orient Express used to be the home of Andy's Diner, an iconic piece of the city's history that opened back in 1949. The diner originally consisted of just one decommissioned rail car, but over the years it expanded to include an array of carriages, including one that was used during Franklin D. Roosevelt's presidential campaign.

According to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, the carriage was used by both Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor on their travels across the country during his 1944 re-election campaign. It even sports a tribute to the former president painted on the side which can still be read today: "Assuming the presidency at the depth of the Great Depression, FDR helped the American people regain faith in themselves." The train car had been bought decades ago for $18,000 back when the joint was still Andy's Diner, but remains a permanent fixture of the Chinese restaurant to this day.