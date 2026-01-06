Not Letting Your Fried Chicken Rest Is The Mistake You Need To Stop Making

Once you've gone to all the effort of making fried chicken at home — breading and frying the poultry in hot oil — you may be tempted to carve it with a knife or take a quick bite. But not letting your fried chicken rest after cooking it is among the biggest mistakes you're making with fried chicken. If you cut into a piece of fried chicken when it's fresh from the fryer, you'll quickly notice its juices will leak onto the cutting board or plate. Well, the hotter the meat, the more quickly its juices are released when you cut into it. This can result in dry fried chicken that's lost a lot of its juicy potential. Further, those drippings hold a lot of flavor and the seeped liquid can quickly make the chicken's crisp outer crust soggy. This is especially true if you fried chicken right away then place it on a plate for serving.

To prevent the loss of juices (i.e. major moisture and flavor) and a subsequent damp coating, patience is key. The meat needs time to rest after removing from the fryer, so the internal liquids can distribute and settle. If you're worried about your fried chicken getting cold, don't sweat it. 10 minutes of resting will provide that sweet spot between a scorching hot bite and one that's pleasantly warm, juicy, and full of flavor.