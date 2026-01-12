This Denver Steakhouse's High End Aura Comes With Big Portions

Steakhouses attract hearty appetites and deliver hefty tabs at night's end. But the best establishments get little or no pushback, especially if the meal is spectacular and the ambiance feels special and inviting. By most accounts, a place like that thrives in Denver, Colorado: Shanahan's Steakhouse. That's no real surprise, given the city's close proximity to Weld County's wealth of livestock and cattle farmers. But Shanahan's has long been regarded as one of Denver's most acclaimed steakhouse dining spots, and the restaurant is remarkable on many levels regardless of location.

Shanahan's combinies authentic, classic steakhouse food with a genteel yet lively, artsy, and upscale atmosphere. The exterior of the venue is comparable to a modern art museum – and the interior backs that up, but in relatable ways. The ambiance is sleek and modern, with contemporary paintings, warm lighting imported from Italy, and floor to ceiling windows. Yet, it's dotted with Western-aesthetic practical art such as a Brahma bull cowhide bench and memorabilia including genuine Lombardi Super Bowl trophies from former Denver Broncos head coach, Mike Shanahan.

Reviews note the luxurious yet relaxing ambiance at Shanahan's, a good choice for special occasions or dining with friends. But many folks applaud the generous meal portions, including a guest who described the "high-end aura" of the space along with its notably big portions — enough to take half of it home, per their Google review. Another person wrote in a review on Open Table that the "Service was fantastic, food was amazing and portion sizes were bigger than expected."