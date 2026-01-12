This Denver Steakhouse's High End Aura Comes With Big Portions
Steakhouses attract hearty appetites and deliver hefty tabs at night's end. But the best establishments get little or no pushback, especially if the meal is spectacular and the ambiance feels special and inviting. By most accounts, a place like that thrives in Denver, Colorado: Shanahan's Steakhouse. That's no real surprise, given the city's close proximity to Weld County's wealth of livestock and cattle farmers. But Shanahan's has long been regarded as one of Denver's most acclaimed steakhouse dining spots, and the restaurant is remarkable on many levels regardless of location.
Shanahan's combinies authentic, classic steakhouse food with a genteel yet lively, artsy, and upscale atmosphere. The exterior of the venue is comparable to a modern art museum – and the interior backs that up, but in relatable ways. The ambiance is sleek and modern, with contemporary paintings, warm lighting imported from Italy, and floor to ceiling windows. Yet, it's dotted with Western-aesthetic practical art such as a Brahma bull cowhide bench and memorabilia including genuine Lombardi Super Bowl trophies from former Denver Broncos head coach, Mike Shanahan.
Reviews note the luxurious yet relaxing ambiance at Shanahan's, a good choice for special occasions or dining with friends. But many folks applaud the generous meal portions, including a guest who described the "high-end aura" of the space along with its notably big portions — enough to take half of it home, per their Google review. Another person wrote in a review on Open Table that the "Service was fantastic, food was amazing and portion sizes were bigger than expected."
Shanahan's menu speaks for itself
The aura, art, and service at Shanahan's Steakhouse are well-documented and admired — but what's a steakhouse without excellent food, especially the namesake steaks? Fortunately, this restaurant specializes in USDA prime aged steaks and premium seafood, with menu items ranging from bone-in cuts of beef to fresh seafood that's flown in every day. n a nod to the restaurant's environmental commitment, all fish landing on Shanahan's plates are certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council. They include the likes of Pan-Roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Parmesan Crusted Pacific Halibut, Pan-Roasted Colorado Red Trout, and Orange Mustard Glazed Loch Duart Salmon. Other sea offerings include the Maine Lobster Tails, Dutch Harbor Red King Crab Legs, and more.
Steaks are custom aged for a minimum of 28 days and include specialties such as Delmonico Ribeye, Center Barrel Cut Filet Mignon, and Dry Aged Kansas City Strip. There's also a limited-availability offering of "Prime Grade" Herb Crusted Prime Rib and a 24-ounce Dry-Aged Prime Porterhouse. Other carnivore favorites include prime a Prime Bone-In Veal Chop and the Colorado Prime Lamb Chops, plus a 14-ounce Berkshire Dry Aged Pork Chop. Then there's the special of specials: an American Wagyu Filet and a whopping 36-ounce Wagyu Rib Eye Tomahawk — each aged for 35 days. Produce is Colorado-grown and organic, and the acclaimed wine collection includes more than 800 varieties from 20 countries.
While most reviews definitely lean positive, some guests do note the experience, while worth it, can be on the pricy side. Seasonal crowds, weekend service, and live-music evenings may be busier than mid-week evenings, so if you happen to be in Denver, reservations are strongly advised.