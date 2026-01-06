Jess & Jim's: The 1938 Kansas City Steakhouse Still Known For Its Gigantic Steaks

How far would you be willing to travel for what some dub the most legendary steak in the Midwest? Known and beloved by many a red meat connoisseur, Jess & Jim's Steakhouse has been a center point of Kansas City, Missouri, for almost nine decades. Residents and tourists alike battle snowstorms, wind tunnels, and much more for a glimpse of the giant black bull crowning the top of the restaurant's brick building.

Some are drawn to Jess & Jim's for their friendly and knowledgeable servers, but it's the steaks that have kept customers returning since 1938 (we didn't name it the best steakhouse in Missouri for nothing). Jess & Jim's serves many different cuts of steak of exceptional quality. There's the filet mignon, the ribeye, the top sirloin, the T-bone, the Porterhouse, and even the KC strip (which is different from the New York strip), which come in sizes ranging from 5 ounces all the way up to a 30-ounce cut. Lastly, there's the Playboy Strip, a 25-ounce hunk of meat named after Playboy Magazine writer Calvin Trillin. When the steakhouse celebrated its 75th anniversary, customers could try their hand at the 75-ounce steak challenge, wherein finishing the 75-ounce slab with beets, salad, bread, and a baked potato would make the meal free.