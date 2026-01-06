How To Make A Cake Taste Like $100 For Under $10, According To Duff Goldman - Exclusive

With rising food prices and recent cuts to federal nutrition programs, many families are struggling this holiday season to put food on the table. One chef who is making it his mission to help is Duff Goldman. Since 2009, he's been a supporter of No Kid Hungry, a national non-profit campaign that works to protect and strengthen year-round nutrition programs. "I've visited school cafeterias and seen the power of school meals in my community in Baltimore," says Goldman. This year, he partnered with Food Network to support No Kid Hungry in a PSA that encourages viewers to help keep hunger out of the holidays by donating to the cause — and it got me thinking.

Celebrations — such as holiday gatherings and birthday parties — don't stop during financial strain, which means that even dessert can feel out of reach for many. There has to be a way to create a cake that tastes indulgent and looks expensive without spending a lot. So, who better to speak to about ways to make a cake taste like $100 for under $10 than the "Ace of Cakes" himself? With his boundless creativity and signature bold style, it's a feat only a cakemaker like Duff could pull off. Here's what he had to share.