How To Make A Cake Taste Like $100 For Under $10, According To Duff Goldman - Exclusive
With rising food prices and recent cuts to federal nutrition programs, many families are struggling this holiday season to put food on the table. One chef who is making it his mission to help is Duff Goldman. Since 2009, he's been a supporter of No Kid Hungry, a national non-profit campaign that works to protect and strengthen year-round nutrition programs. "I've visited school cafeterias and seen the power of school meals in my community in Baltimore," says Goldman. This year, he partnered with Food Network to support No Kid Hungry in a PSA that encourages viewers to help keep hunger out of the holidays by donating to the cause — and it got me thinking.
Celebrations — such as holiday gatherings and birthday parties — don't stop during financial strain, which means that even dessert can feel out of reach for many. There has to be a way to create a cake that tastes indulgent and looks expensive without spending a lot. So, who better to speak to about ways to make a cake taste like $100 for under $10 than the "Ace of Cakes" himself? With his boundless creativity and signature bold style, it's a feat only a cakemaker like Duff could pull off. Here's what he had to share.
Add a scoop and drizzle
If you're starting with a basic $10 cake from the grocery store, Goldman says the easiest way to make it taste like a hundred bucks is to rethink how you're serving it. Don't just slice it and serve it as is — transform it. His go-to move? A cake ice cream sundae. Add a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream, let it soften slightly, then finish it with a generous drizzle of caramel or hot fudge sauce. With these simple steps, you can transform a simple sheet cake square into a plated dessert that's warm and cold, soft and silky, and sweet and creamy.
Goldman calls it turning the cake into a "little cake sundae," and that changeup in presentation does more than add flavor. It offers indulgence and customization that makes the person eating it feel pretty darn special, which is ultimately what you're after. Even if every component — from the ice cream and cake to the caramel sauce — comes straight from the grocery store, the finished cake tastes richer, looks more deliberate, and feels like a splurge.
Swap high-cost flavors with low-cost ones
When you're working with a tight budget, Goldman says the smartest move isn't necessarily piling on ingredients — it's choosing the right ones. While chocolate and vanilla tend to be pricey (think vanilla extract and cocoa powder), there are some affordable, big-flavor options that you can easily find in the grocery store.
Goldman suggests opting for warm spices and natural sweeteners. Cinnamon is an affordably priced spice that delivers big aroma and flavor. With just a sprinkle, it can make your homemade cake taste richer and more complex. Another option? Maple syrup. It not only adds subtle sweetness, but also a cozy, warm flavor that's great for holiday baking. Duff points out that "both are excellent holiday flavors," and when used together in baking, they create the warmth and richness that people associate with bakery desserts. In short, think smart, not pricey.
Use simple syrup to soak in flavor
If you're starting with a boxed cake mix, Duff says you don't need to add anything to the batter. As he puts it, "boxed cake mix is really designed to be perfect the way it is." Think about why we love boxed cake mix — it's balanced, moist, and reliable. But there's an easy way to give that boxed cake a little boost after it comes out of the oven. It's a classic baker's move that takes seconds and can elevate your cake's taste quickly and easily.
Enter simple syrup: just sugar and water, sometimes enhanced with flavorings from dried herbs or flowers, extracts, or liqueurs. A quick brush or drizzle lets you add flavor — everything from vanilla and almond to lavender, cherry, or citrus. As the simple syrup soaks into the cake, it adds moisture, flavor, and sweetness that can take your cake to the next level, delivering a pricey taste that only costs spare change.
Layer with pantry staples
Sometimes you don't have to search far for bakery-level flavor. Just take a look in your pantry, and you may be surprised by all the options available to you. To add texture and rich taste, Goldman suggests adding "things like nuts or chocolate chips to the batter." He also recommends spreading a thin layer of jam between baked cake layers. A line of jam — like raspberry or strawberry — adds not only bright flavor but also visual appeal. These are simple and inexpensive ways that can boost the taste of your cake tenfold.
Another of Duff's go-to moves turns out to be one of his favorite combinations: chocolate and peanut butter. He suggests spreading a layer of peanut butter onto cake layers for pure decadence. And if your frosting job doesn't turn out the way you imagined? Don't panic. "Cover it in sprinkles," he says. It's an easy fix that doubles as decor.
Add flavor with extracts
When you're short on time and need a fast flavor upgrade, Duff says you should incorporate flavoring extracts. They're readily available at grocery stores and typically reasonably priced. But the best part? You don't need to revamp a recipe when incorporating extracts. Simply mix a few drops into your cake batter or frosting, and its taste will go from mediocre to exquisite in a flash.
Goldman likes one extract in particular when baking for the holidays: peppermint extract. It delivers an instant seasonal flavor and pairs well with many cake flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and red velvet. But, he warns, "A little goes a long way." Peppermint extract can go from delightful to overpowering fast, so start with just a drop or two. Too much extract can overwhelm the cake — and the person eating it. Peppermint extract is a low-cost, high-impact shortcut that will make your cake taste like you shelled out the big bucks for it.
Whip air into flat, store-bought frosting
If that tub of store-bought frosting isn't quite cutting it (and tastes exactly like what you paid for it!), you don't need to start from scratch or add a ton of ingredients to it. Instead, Duff suggests a simple trick: "Just beat a little air in it to lighten it up."
A quick whip with an electric mixer (or a whisk, if you insist on getting an arm workout) can transform the frosting's texture, making it taste — and look — like it was made from scratch by a pastry chef. With just a few minutes of whipping, store-bought frosting can turn from thick and heavy to fluffy and smooth. You'll get a frosting that's easy to spread and more palatable with a pleasant and light mouthfeel.
If you want to go a step further, you can add a splash of milk or water to loosen up the frosting before whipping. The extra liquid will help with aeration, making the frosting taste even lighter and more elegant.
You can make a donation, learn more about No Kid Hungry and all the ways to give back, and help feed kids this holiday season by visiting NoKidHungry.org.