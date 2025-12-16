Duff Goldman's Favorite Dessert Doesn't Involve Baking At All
Known as the "Ace of Cakes," TV personality and renowned pastry chef Duff Goldman certainly knows a thing or two about sweets. Always willing to share tips ranging from the best oil to use when thinning out melted chocolate or how to transform store-bought pastry into festive Halloween treats, Goldman's bread and butter, so to speak, is definitely desserts. Although most popular for his baked goods, you might be surprised to find that his favorite dessert is actually ice cream.
In an interview with Eating Well, Goldman revealed that his favorite thing about ice cream is its versatility in flavor and texture. "There's an endless variety of ice cream. There's so much you can do with it, there's so many different kinds. Cold, smooth, creamy and sweet — it just doesn't get better than ice cream," he proclaimed.
As for his favorite ice cream, Goldman said it typically depends on his mood. "Generally, I'll probably go for chocolate-based ice creams over other kinds." He also enjoys ice creams with fun additions like rocky road and some crunch. In fact, even if he orders his ice cream in a bowl, he likes to mash up a cone and put it on top.
Learning more about desserts à la Duff Goldman
Goldman also told Eating Well that pastry chefs such as himself reveal a lot about their own skills and experience based on their personal preparations of the cold confection. For example, in 2011, Goldman partnered with famed ice cream maker, Blue Bunny, to create a line of cake-flavored ice creams, including such varieties as triple chocolate cake, red velvet cake, and more. Considering how many delightful cake and ice cream pairings there are, you can easily gather new inspiration for your own desserts, whether store-bought or homemade.
When it comes to crafting satisfying confections, consider what you love most. And don't be afraid to experiment with new-to-you flavors and additions. Lean into unique textures and find ways to build upon established classic recipes to transform them into updated favorites. Whether you're making your own ice cream, baking a cake, or even pairing the two up for a phenomenal ice cream cake, you can thank Goldman for the dessert direction.