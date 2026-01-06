The Only Deep-Dish Pizza Anthony Bourdain Approved Of Was From This Chicago Spot

Anthony Bourdain never held back when it came to foods he couldn't stand, and Chicago deep-dish pizza earned some of his harshest judgments. A New York pizza purist, he called it an "abomination" during his "Close to the Bone" speaking tour in 2015 and lamented to Thrillist about such a great city being identified by one of its "weakest" suits, all of which made it seem like his opinion could never be swayed. And that would seemingly remain the case until an episode of "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations," where he ventured to the suburbs of Chicago to eat at a pizzeria called Burt's Place.

While cruising around the Windy City, Bourdain prefaced his visit to the Morton Grove establishment by saying that deep-dish was a "midwestern mutation of a pizza" and "a crime against food." Even so, he ended up sitting down with his friend and "Chicago Tribune" food critic, Louisa Chu, who explained it's all about the fresh ingredients and caramelized crust at Burt's Place. And once Bourdain took a bite of his spinach, mushroom, and bell pepper slice, it seemed like he finally understood.

"I gotta admit, I like this stuff a lot," he said, even if he couldn't help but throw one last dig towards deep-dish at the end. "I think my problem was just calling it pizza," as Bourdain said. "[But] whatever this is, I like it."