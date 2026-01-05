There's No Doubt This Is The Best Bagel On Einstein Bros' Menu
It's Monday at 7 a.m., and you're standing inside an Einstein Bros ahead of a long line of grumpy, uncaffeinated commuters. There are dozens of bagel varieties to choose from, and your decision paralysis only worsens with every grumble you hear behind you. But then, you spot a basket of bagels topped with bright green peppers and a golden crust of cheese. Your mind is now made up. It's time to order the cheddar jalapeño bagel.
When we ranked 10 Einstein Bros bagels from worst to best, the cheddar jalapeño took the top spot for its harmonious combination of two strong flavors atop a neutral bagel base. According to our reviewer, it was "absolutely smothered" in cheese that was crunchy on the edges, with the sharpness of the cheddar also complementing the full slices of fresh jalapeños. These peppers were the "real star of the show," as they retained their "crunch and even [had] the seeds intact," which made them "extra spicy." But it didn't feel like too much, as the heat was "balanced out with plenty of cheese and the yeasty bagel, making for a great taste experience."
The only critique our reviewer had was about the bagel itself, which wasn't as dense as the others they sampled and had "a sizable air pocket in the center." Even so, the "structural quirk did nothing to detract from its overall appeal," with the cheddar jalapeño still being their favorite Einstein Bros bagel.
The spicy jalapeños kick things up a notch
Others have echoed our reviewer's assessment online, particularly when it comes to the jalapeños. "This bagel has very good flavor. It's got some heat to it," as one YouTuber said, which was due to there being a "decent amount of jalapeños." There was also a Yelp reviewer who was pleased that "the jalapeños on the cheddar jalapeño bagel [were] surprisingly spicy with a kick." And while a TikToker sampling three Einstein Bros offerings had critiques of the plain and everything bagels, the only thing they had to say about the cheddar jalapeño was that it was a "savory, spicy, [and a] pretty good specialty bagel."
Needless to say, the overwhelming consensus is that the cheddar jalapeño bagel is among the best that Einstein Bros has to offer, delivering both flavor and heat in a perfectly balanced way. Great for spice enthusiasts or those who simply want to branch out from a plain bagel with regular cream cheese, its bold flavors and genuine heat make it a specialty option that's well worth the upgrade. So if you also happen to be an Einstein Bros Rewards member taking advantage of that Monday baker's dozen deal, we'd definitely suggest adding several cheddar jalapeño bagels to your order. We promise it'll be worth holding up the line.