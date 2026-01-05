There's No Doubt This Is The Best Bagel On Einstein Bros' Menu

It's Monday at 7 a.m., and you're standing inside an Einstein Bros ahead of a long line of grumpy, uncaffeinated commuters. There are dozens of bagel varieties to choose from, and your decision paralysis only worsens with every grumble you hear behind you. But then, you spot a basket of bagels topped with bright green peppers and a golden crust of cheese. Your mind is now made up. It's time to order the cheddar jalapeño bagel.

When we ranked 10 Einstein Bros bagels from worst to best, the cheddar jalapeño took the top spot for its harmonious combination of two strong flavors atop a neutral bagel base. According to our reviewer, it was "absolutely smothered" in cheese that was crunchy on the edges, with the sharpness of the cheddar also complementing the full slices of fresh jalapeños. These peppers were the "real star of the show," as they retained their "crunch and even [had] the seeds intact," which made them "extra spicy." But it didn't feel like too much, as the heat was "balanced out with plenty of cheese and the yeasty bagel, making for a great taste experience."

The only critique our reviewer had was about the bagel itself, which wasn't as dense as the others they sampled and had "a sizable air pocket in the center." Even so, the "structural quirk did nothing to detract from its overall appeal," with the cheddar jalapeño still being their favorite Einstein Bros bagel.