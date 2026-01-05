You Can Get An Old-Fashioned Vegan Milkshake At San Francisco's Oldest Ice Cream Parlor

There's nothing better to ignite nostalgia and satiate your sweet tooth quite like a frosty, old-fashioned milkshake. Every sip harkens back to the ice cream parlors of yesteryear with rich and creamy goodness. You might think that if you're lactose intolerant or otherwise milk-averse that this dessert might be out of reach, but San Francisco's oldest ice cream parlor offers a vegan variety that will surely satisfy. St. Francis Fountain has been a staple of San Francisco since 1918, serving up diner foods with plenty of options to suit a number of different diets.

Though not specifically a vegan restaurant in San Francisco, the century-old establishment is a friendly and familiar Bay Area icon. Originally opened in the late 1910s by the Christakes family as an ice cream parlor, candy shop, and soda fountain, St. Francis changed hands in the early 2000s. It was then transformed into a fully fledged diner offering a selection of both vegan and non-vegan options that still kept the soda fountain intact.

St. Francis includes an all-soy shake on its menu, made with La Copa Loca vanilla soy gelato and soy milk. This allows non-dairy diners to enjoy the taste sensation of an old-fashioned vanilla milkshake that can accommodate a vegan diet. With an accessible menu that features dishes to please many different palates, it's no wonder that this San Francisco spot has stood the test of time.