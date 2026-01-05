You Can Get An Old-Fashioned Vegan Milkshake At San Francisco's Oldest Ice Cream Parlor
There's nothing better to ignite nostalgia and satiate your sweet tooth quite like a frosty, old-fashioned milkshake. Every sip harkens back to the ice cream parlors of yesteryear with rich and creamy goodness. You might think that if you're lactose intolerant or otherwise milk-averse that this dessert might be out of reach, but San Francisco's oldest ice cream parlor offers a vegan variety that will surely satisfy. St. Francis Fountain has been a staple of San Francisco since 1918, serving up diner foods with plenty of options to suit a number of different diets.
Though not specifically a vegan restaurant in San Francisco, the century-old establishment is a friendly and familiar Bay Area icon. Originally opened in the late 1910s by the Christakes family as an ice cream parlor, candy shop, and soda fountain, St. Francis changed hands in the early 2000s. It was then transformed into a fully fledged diner offering a selection of both vegan and non-vegan options that still kept the soda fountain intact.
St. Francis includes an all-soy shake on its menu, made with La Copa Loca vanilla soy gelato and soy milk. This allows non-dairy diners to enjoy the taste sensation of an old-fashioned vanilla milkshake that can accommodate a vegan diet. With an accessible menu that features dishes to please many different palates, it's no wonder that this San Francisco spot has stood the test of time.
Delightful vegan dessert options in San Francisco and beyond
With so many must-try foods in San Francisco, it's worth a visit to experience such a cultural hub for different cuisines. No matter your dietary preferences, there's a good chance you'll find a new-to-you favorite dish. Restaurants such as St. Francis Fountain exemplify the benefits of evolving to suit changing needs while still maintaining historic elements like the old-fashioned soda fountain. For those who aren't local to San Francisco, you can always try creating vegan versions of your favorite desserts, like a classic milkshake and more.
The St. Francis Fountain's style of milkshake is an entirely soy-based beverage, but you can choose any non-dairy ice cream and milk that most appeals to you. For homemade milkshakes, it's important to have a reliable blender to ensure the right consistency of your dessert. Flavor your milkshake using vegan syrups, which you can find from popular brands such as Monin and Torani, among others.
A soy-based recipe, such as the San Francisco diner's milkshake, can be perfectly fulfilling. It's simply a matter of your taste preferences and dietary needs. Oat or nut-based milks and frozen confections can also provide a creamy and delicious base for shakes, cakes, mousses, and more. Whether travelling to a new destination or preparing a sweet treat at home, there's no limit to the many varieties of vegan foods to enjoy.