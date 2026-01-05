The Pink Cake More Famous Than The 67-Year-Old Hotel That Created It

If you've never heard about the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, California, it's time to get with the times ... and perhaps, the popping bottles. Opened 67 years ago by Alex and Phyllis Madonna, the California hotel and resort is still going strong, now known for its pink halls featured in Vogue, rolling hill views, and dining rooms with pink-drenched walls and (you guessed it) pink leather booths. It's also renowned for its famous pink Champagne cake, which, despite containing no Champagne, got its name from the hotel restaurant's custom to serve it with bubbly.

One look at the cake adorned in bright pink white chocolate swirls and pieces will tell you that it's a dessert meant for a celebration. A slice into the treat will reveal luscious soft white cake layered with Bavarian cream and whipped cream. And even though the cake gives major main character energy, the taste is sophisticated — with a well-balanced sweetness and pleasant almond flavor.

Though the hotel's bakery also makes other treats, including carrot cake, the pink Champagne cake has a loyal fan base, which includes country music star Kasey Musgraves, who sings of her "favorite pink Champagne cake" in "Dinner With Friends." On an Instagram post from the Madonna Inn in regard to the mention, customers gave the cake high praise. "It is worth singing about!" one person commented. Others shared that it was "the best cake [they] have ever had" and "hands down the best cake in the world."