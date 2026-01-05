The Pink Cake More Famous Than The 67-Year-Old Hotel That Created It
If you've never heard about the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, California, it's time to get with the times ... and perhaps, the popping bottles. Opened 67 years ago by Alex and Phyllis Madonna, the California hotel and resort is still going strong, now known for its pink halls featured in Vogue, rolling hill views, and dining rooms with pink-drenched walls and (you guessed it) pink leather booths. It's also renowned for its famous pink Champagne cake, which, despite containing no Champagne, got its name from the hotel restaurant's custom to serve it with bubbly.
One look at the cake adorned in bright pink white chocolate swirls and pieces will tell you that it's a dessert meant for a celebration. A slice into the treat will reveal luscious soft white cake layered with Bavarian cream and whipped cream. And even though the cake gives major main character energy, the taste is sophisticated — with a well-balanced sweetness and pleasant almond flavor.
Though the hotel's bakery also makes other treats, including carrot cake, the pink Champagne cake has a loyal fan base, which includes country music star Kasey Musgraves, who sings of her "favorite pink Champagne cake" in "Dinner With Friends." On an Instagram post from the Madonna Inn in regard to the mention, customers gave the cake high praise. "It is worth singing about!" one person commented. Others shared that it was "the best cake [they] have ever had" and "hands down the best cake in the world."
Popular variations on pink Champagne cake
Though the bakery's recipe is not public, publicity over the years (including Musgrave's) has helped bolster its popularity– so much so that people stop at the hotel specifically for the pink Champagne cake. However, if you can't make it to California to try a slice, don't sweat it. There are a variety of scratch recipes out there replicating the beloved treat. In a recent Reddit post, one user shared pictures of an impressive version they made for a friend's birthday, complete with a take on Bavarian cream made with vanilla pudding, as well as almond whipped cream frosting — and an abundance of pink white chocolate curls, of course. In response to the recreation, another person commented, "I am obsessed with this cake," further confirming there should be a line for the fan club of this cake.
While the Madonna Inn created the pink Champagne cake, if you search for a homemade recipe, you'll notice there are plenty of cakes spiked with pink Champagne out there. Those cakes are more like pink velvet cake with boozy hints from pink Champagne in the batter. While there is certainly a time and place for a good strawberry Champagne cake recipe, the pink Champagne cake from the famous pink-studded California hotel was made for toasting.