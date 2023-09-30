What Is Pink Velvet Cake And How Does It Differ From The Red Variety?

Dessert lovers will be intimately familiar with red velvet cake but are less likely to have sampled other varieties. From blue to black, velvet cakes can come in any shade one likes, including bright, blushing pink. Pink velvet cake, which requires red gel or liquid food coloring to achieve that near-neon shade, has an almost identical ingredient list as the more famous red velvet cake. But there is one essential add-in that separates the two: cocoa powder.

Red velvet cake has cocoa powder, and pink velvet cake has none. While you may not notice the flavor of chocolate in typical velvet cakes, some cocoa is almost always present. It remains hidden as the color of most velvet cakes camouflages the russet-hued cocoa in the batter. But the brown would certainly show for a more delicate shade like pink. This raises two questions: why is cocoa used in most velvet cakes, and how can the pink variety still be considered a velvet cake if it doesn't contain any cocoa powder? The answer lies in the history and science behind the first velvet cake, the mahogany cake.