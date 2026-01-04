The Pricey Name-Brand BBQ Sauce That's Hiding At Dollar Tree For Just $1.25

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dollar Tree garners a considerable fan base, evidenced by about 9,000 stores spread over almost 4,000 cities in 49 states. Detractors exist, for various reasons, but there's no denying the primary draw: low prices. It's even known in recent years for selling major name-brand grocery items and pantry staples at deeply discounted prices, often well below what you'll find at traditional supermarkets and big-box retailers. Shoppers routinely snag everything from name-brand snacks to household essentials for just $1.25 apiece. Fortunately for shoppers, that includes the well-loved, but often-pricey Kraft Bull's-Eye BBQ sauce.

Dollar Tree sells the same (or similar) classic Bull's-Eye sauce as other grocery venues — the Everyday Original sauce — in the same full-size bottle of 17.5 ounces, but the price point is shockingly less at just $1.25. It's a sharp departure from major retailers such as Walmart that currently sells the sauce for $9.99, nearly eight times what you pay at Dollar Tree. Walgreens has been spotted carrying the same size and label at the same $1.25 price point as Dollar Tree, and some retailers on Amazon sell multi-packs for extra savings, including a 12-pack case equating to just over $3 per 18-ounce bottle. But some "Original" Bull's-Eye BBQ Sauce bottles on Amazon that wear different labels go for as much as $13.99 for 18 ounces.

Regardless, finding the BBQ sauce at Dollar Tree is hugely valuable to budget-conscious shoppers. Dollar Trees stores in the Seattle area, where I live, routinely keep this product in stock — but you can always order the sauce from Dollar Tree's online store.