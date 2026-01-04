The Pricey Name-Brand BBQ Sauce That's Hiding At Dollar Tree For Just $1.25
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dollar Tree garners a considerable fan base, evidenced by about 9,000 stores spread over almost 4,000 cities in 49 states. Detractors exist, for various reasons, but there's no denying the primary draw: low prices. It's even known in recent years for selling major name-brand grocery items and pantry staples at deeply discounted prices, often well below what you'll find at traditional supermarkets and big-box retailers. Shoppers routinely snag everything from name-brand snacks to household essentials for just $1.25 apiece. Fortunately for shoppers, that includes the well-loved, but often-pricey Kraft Bull's-Eye BBQ sauce.
Dollar Tree sells the same (or similar) classic Bull's-Eye sauce as other grocery venues — the Everyday Original sauce — in the same full-size bottle of 17.5 ounces, but the price point is shockingly less at just $1.25. It's a sharp departure from major retailers such as Walmart that currently sells the sauce for $9.99, nearly eight times what you pay at Dollar Tree. Walgreens has been spotted carrying the same size and label at the same $1.25 price point as Dollar Tree, and some retailers on Amazon sell multi-packs for extra savings, including a 12-pack case equating to just over $3 per 18-ounce bottle. But some "Original" Bull's-Eye BBQ Sauce bottles on Amazon that wear different labels go for as much as $13.99 for 18 ounces.
Regardless, finding the BBQ sauce at Dollar Tree is hugely valuable to budget-conscious shoppers. Dollar Trees stores in the Seattle area, where I live, routinely keep this product in stock — but you can always order the sauce from Dollar Tree's online store.
Bull's-Eye versions and best uses
Pricing gaps between Dollar Tree and other retailers make it well worth a special trip to this highly discounted chain store, where grocery budgets go further for certain items. It's true that BBQ enthusiasts can be very discerning about what's slathered on grilled meats, with the best BBQ sauces really coming down to personal preferences. But a whole lot of folks do hold Bulls-Eye high in high esteem.
Reviewers on sites like Influenster describe it as "smooth, flavorful, and aromatic", noting that it pairs well with everything from salmon to burgers, steak, sausages, and even vegetables. Other barbecue sauce discussions on Reddit also praise the general Bull's-Eye brand as having a "thicker consistency" that clings well to meat, which many users prefer for grilling and dipping. The classic barbecue profile features molasses, spices, vinegar, and hickory smoke flavor, making it a standout for pulled pork, ribs, wings, and as a marinade or a dipping sauce for appetizers like chicken nuggets or onion rings.
While the Everyday Original version is a classic one-for-all sauce, the Everyday line does come in another flavor, the Bull's-Eye Everyday Honey BBQ Sauce – though it's much harder to find. Outside of the Everyday Original sauce sold at Dollar Tree, the Bull's-Eye line now includes BBQ sauces such as Hickory Smoke, Brown Sugar & Hickory, and Texas Style with smoky mesquite. All said, the very affordable version sold at Dollar Tree works extremely well as an aptly named, go-to, classic BBQ sauce for everyday grilling, baking, dipping, and even marinating.