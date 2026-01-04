We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Saving time and money by buying store-bought desserts can be a boon for your party planning. With so many delightful frozen dessert pies to choose from, Marie Callender's is one brand that frequently tops Tasting Table's lists for its quality, reliability, and great taste. If you want to take Marie Callender's Frozen Southern Pecan Pie to new heights of sweet satisfaction — and stretch your offering slightly farther than single-serving slices — try a trifle transformation to give this frozen treat a new and extended life on your party table.

Much like giving a failed pie the trifle treatment, this tip also works with a perfectly fine frozen pie as well. All it takes is a pair of frozen Marie Callender's pecan pies, whipped cream or whipped topping, and mascarpone cheese. Start by thawing the pie and chopping it up into smaller pieces, which will be easier if the pies are still partially frozen. Next, create alternating layers of pie pieces and the creamy mascarpone and whipped topping mixture until you've filled up an entire Anchor Hocking Trifle Bowl. Add a final topping of cream and a small piece or slice of the pecan pie on top for extra flair.

Though this pecan pie crowd pleaser seems more geared toward autumn and winter holidays, the general method of trifle-fying a frozen Marie Callender's pie — or any of your favorite store-bought brands — can actually be applied to any number of flavors and creamy combinations. The choice is yours.