Transform This Marie Callender's Frozen Pie Into A Dessert Fit For A Crowd
Saving time and money by buying store-bought desserts can be a boon for your party planning. With so many delightful frozen dessert pies to choose from, Marie Callender's is one brand that frequently tops Tasting Table's lists for its quality, reliability, and great taste. If you want to take Marie Callender's Frozen Southern Pecan Pie to new heights of sweet satisfaction — and stretch your offering slightly farther than single-serving slices — try a trifle transformation to give this frozen treat a new and extended life on your party table.
Much like giving a failed pie the trifle treatment, this tip also works with a perfectly fine frozen pie as well. All it takes is a pair of frozen Marie Callender's pecan pies, whipped cream or whipped topping, and mascarpone cheese. Start by thawing the pie and chopping it up into smaller pieces, which will be easier if the pies are still partially frozen. Next, create alternating layers of pie pieces and the creamy mascarpone and whipped topping mixture until you've filled up an entire Anchor Hocking Trifle Bowl. Add a final topping of cream and a small piece or slice of the pecan pie on top for extra flair.
Though this pecan pie crowd pleaser seems more geared toward autumn and winter holidays, the general method of trifle-fying a frozen Marie Callender's pie — or any of your favorite store-bought brands — can actually be applied to any number of flavors and creamy combinations. The choice is yours.
More ways to turn your favorite frozen pie into a trifle
Marie Callender's frozen pecan pie is an excellent jumping off point for this trifle style transformation, but you don't have to stop there. Change up the flavors by using one pecan pie and one pumpkin pie and mixing the pieces together in each layer. For more festive flavors, take a cue from our maple pecan cream pie recipe and infuse your mascarpone and whipped topping layers with warming spices such as cinnamon and clove, or even mix in a portion of brown sugar and maple syrup.
Try this trick with a chocolate pie, and you'll open up an entirely new world of possibilities. Mix up pieces of Marie Callender's Frozen Chocolate Satin Pie with layers of cherry-flavored cream for a trifle-inspired twist on the flavors of a black forest cake. Similarly, you can use chopped pieces of a crumbly Dutch apple pie and add honey to your creamy layers for a decadently sweet treat.
Choose your preferred brand of store-bought frozen desserts to get the flavors that are best suited to your tastes and those of your guests when serving this at a large-scale function. It works as a full-size trifle, or this recipe can be easily pared down to accommodate single serving cups for a more individualized take on the dessert. Let the flavors of your frozen pie inform the layers of mascarpone and whipped cream. Just remember to keep it refrigerated before serving to let all the ingredients set and stay cool in the meantime.