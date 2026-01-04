What To Know Before Trying Out Vintage Recipes In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you've inherited a vintage cookbook from a family member or you found one at the thrift store that caught your eye, there's a certain thrill to the air of uncertainty that comes with making something old new again. For all you know, nobody's picked up that cookbook or made that particular wacky-looking casserole in over 40 years. Before you dive headfirst into the unknown, we spoke with Bobby Hicks, founder of Retro Recipes Kitchen and author of "Retro Recipes," for some advice about what you need to know before trying those vintage recipes in your kitchen.

After years of research, some of Hicks' best advice is that "most retro recipes lack enough salt to properly balance the recipes for our modern palate," so if you're accustomed to more salt-heavy foods, you'll want to take those salt measurement instructions a bit liberally. Just be sure that you know the differences between unrefined and refined salt before you start. "I find it's pretty common for home cooks to simply follow a recipe and get discouraged when it doesn't turn out correctly," Hicks says, speaking on the dangers of following instructions too carefully.

The same can be said for sugar too, but in the opposite sense. Older recipes tend to recommend more sugar than we're used to, so it's best to leave some out. Hicks suggests that "tasting each stage as you are cooking will often result in fully flavored meals that exceed the recipe."