If You Spot This Gas Station Hot Dog Red Flag, Get Out Fast

There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who see a gas station hot dog and can't wait to grab a bun, and those who cringe at the very thought of eating such a thing. If you're in the first camp and aren't scared off by those slowly rotating wieners on their rollers, you still need to proceed with caution. Culinary risk taker though you may be, you don't want to sacrifice your health for a moment of salty bliss. Before you commit to that hot dog, take a look at the condiment section to make sure things are on the up and up. Are the condiments refrigerated? If not, you could be in trouble.

Plenty of condiments can elevate a hot dog, but you want to make sure they're safe. If your gas station has tiny condiment packets of shelf-stable mustard, ketchup, and relish, that's one thing. But if you're dealing with squeeze bottles or dispensers, you need to consider how long those condiments have been sitting out, potentially next to a warm roller grill all day. When Tasting Table detailed some of the gas station hot dog red flags to watch out for, room temperature sauces ranked high on the list.

Ketchup can be safely stored at room temperature because of the acid content. However, refrigeration improves the quality and extends its shelf life. Mustard can also be stored at room temperature, but it's still recommended to refrigerate it to preserve the flavor. The longer these condiments sit out, the less enjoyable they become.