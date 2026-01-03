Alton Brown's Favorite Comfort Snack Includes A Cocktail Combo

Alton Brown is one of the culinary world's most curious personalities. Arguably a scholar first and a chef second, Brown has been unveiling the science behind cooking for decades, including 14 years writing and hosting "Good Eats" on the Food Network. The famed show ended in 2012, but Brown appeased his many fans when bringing the series back in 2019. In an episode of the revamped show, "Good Eats Reloaded," Brown revealed his favorite comfort foods, and it's not the typical mac and cheese or mom's chicken noodle soup. In fact, it's hardly a meal at all, but Brown doesn't hesitate to declare potato chips and martinis his all-time favorite comfort snack. As simple as the duo is, there are a lot of ways to approach Brown's favorite snack. The salty chips — which Brown insists must be kettle-cooked — complement the brininess of a gin martini in particular, his spirit of choice here.

For those who wouldn't call a cocktail a snack, Brown raises you the martini olive. He opts for olives "because it's important to get your greens," but in all seriousness, that briny flavor leads each sip. If he had it his way, Brown would garnish every martini with not one, but three olives. "And yes, gin, not vodka. I'm not a savage," Brown shared in the episode.