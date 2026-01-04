Try This Cheap Microwave Dinner That's Way Better Than It Should Be When In A Pinch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You likely know all too well how your everyday schedule can fill up, and this can turn mealtime into a real headache. You may not have time to cook, but you're trying to save money so don't want to go out or order in; you also want something filling. Is it too much to ask that it actually tastes good, too? With all of this in mind, Tasting Table contributor Fred Decker — an experienced chef, restaurateur, cooking instructor, and food writer — broke down 13 quick microwave meals beyond ramen. His list was geared toward college students, but the takeaways are game-changers for anyone short on time, cash, and/or tolerance for disappointing grub.

Things like scrambled eggs and oatmeal are great for breakfast, but one of Decker's lunch or dinner ideas surprised us — and became a fast favorite. It's sliced potatoes with onions and cheese. You simply slice up a potato, chop some onion and add it onto the potato slices, splash on a bit of oil, and microwave for eight to 10 minutes with one or two stirs along the way. As soon as it's done, you sprinkle on your cheese. This dish is nice and filling, thanks to the potato, which is packed with fiber, protein, vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, and more. It's also a delicious balance of the comfortingly starchy spud with pungent onions and rich cheese.