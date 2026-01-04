Try This Cheap Microwave Dinner That's Way Better Than It Should Be When In A Pinch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You likely know all too well how your everyday schedule can fill up, and this can turn mealtime into a real headache. You may not have time to cook, but you're trying to save money so don't want to go out or order in; you also want something filling. Is it too much to ask that it actually tastes good, too? With all of this in mind, Tasting Table contributor Fred Decker — an experienced chef, restaurateur, cooking instructor, and food writer — broke down 13 quick microwave meals beyond ramen. His list was geared toward college students, but the takeaways are game-changers for anyone short on time, cash, and/or tolerance for disappointing grub.
Things like scrambled eggs and oatmeal are great for breakfast, but one of Decker's lunch or dinner ideas surprised us — and became a fast favorite. It's sliced potatoes with onions and cheese. You simply slice up a potato, chop some onion and add it onto the potato slices, splash on a bit of oil, and microwave for eight to 10 minutes with one or two stirs along the way. As soon as it's done, you sprinkle on your cheese. This dish is nice and filling, thanks to the potato, which is packed with fiber, protein, vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, and more. It's also a delicious balance of the comfortingly starchy spud with pungent onions and rich cheese.
Ideas for microwaved potatoes, onions, and cheese
Even in its simplest form, this quick and easy dish offers some room for flexibility. Some of the best oils for cooking this meal include olive, peanut, sesame, and vegetable varieties. The sky's really the limit on cheese. Anything pre-shredded will really help keep this dish as effortless as it's intended. An item like 365 by Whole Foods Market sharp cheddar cheese is a classic choice, while Organic Valley's 3 Cheese shredded Italian blend would bring creamy, nutty complexity with its combination of mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar. Use ooey-gooey gruyere, a smokier gouda, or a spicy pepperjack. Alternatively, you could take inspiration from such dishes as pizza with 365 by Whole Foods Market's pizza blend cheese or tacos with Organic Valley's 3 Cheese shredded Mexican blend.
Let the cheese you use inspire other additions that take a second to toss on but can continue reinventing this potato-and-onion meal. If you use that pizza blend, add some microwaved tomato sauce as well as red pepper flakes, basil, garlic, black olives, and meats like pepperoni. For a taco-centric take, maybe you have salsa, guacamole, and sour cream in the fridge — canned black beans and corn would also be a hearty and tasty level-up. Hormel's real bacon crumble topping is good to have on hand for this meal, as are many canned vegetables you might have stocked in your pantry, such as spinach or peas.