The Air Fryer Makes This Classic Mexican Dish Better

Air fryers are the modern miracle that fried food lovers, health enthusiasts, and hurried home cooks can all get behind. Imparting a deep-fried texture to everything from french fries to chicken fingers without the mess or the grease, an air fryer will come in handy for any otherwise fried meal you have in mind. And the classic Mexican dish that would benefit from the air fryer is chiles rellenos.

A dish we'd usually leave to Mexican food restaurants, chiles rellenos are a labor of love that traditionally require multiple cooking methods including use of the stove and deep drying. The dish consists of chiles that are roasted over the stove or in the oven, stuffed with cheese or meat, and then breaded and fried. Our homemade recipe skips the deep fryer and opts for the oven, which may save you the greasy mess but takes even longer. An air fryer will cut down on cooking times, simplify food prep, and achieve an irresistible texture and flavor without cooking oil. Consequently, the chile relleno will be significantly lower in saturated and trans fats than a deep-fried version.

The air fryer not only crisps up the breading of chiles, but also eliminates the need to roast them in the oven to blister their skin. The device is, after all, essentially a highly efficient convection oven. Plus, as the chiles fry, you'll have plenty of time to heat up your desired type of salsa to pour over them.