Got Leftover Mashed Potatoes? Use Them To Make A Grilled Cheese

Mashed potatoes and grilled cheese are two of the best and simplest comfort food classics. Either is good when you want something hot and filling, but they don't generally cross paths during a meal. Grilled cheese is typically a lunch on its own, maybe with soup on the side. Mashed potatoes are usually a side dish at dinner. However, if you have leftover mashed potatoes and want to try something a little different with your grilled cheese, you can combine these two into something that could become your new grilled cheese addiction.

This tip comes from Chef Tyler on Instagram, and you'll need to use a sturdy bread that can stand up to having mashed potatoes spread across it like butter. You want to coat the bread thoroughly and work the mashed potatoes into the tiny bubbles on the surface to help it stay in place. Make your grilled cheese according to whatever recipe you like, and then cook it in a pan over medium heat with olive oil. You're going to fry that potato-coated bread until it's crispy and golden brown. The cheese inside should be perfectly melted by the time it's ready.

There are lots of options for what you can add inside a grilled cheese, but when it comes to the exterior, there are only a few variations. Most people have heard of using mayonnaise instead of butter, for instance. There are also many kinds of bread you can try, but it doesn't need to end there. This mashed potato tip adds an extra dimension of crunchiness cut with the familiar cushioning, bringing in a hash brown element to your sandwich.