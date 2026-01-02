The Popular Chain With Roots In Seattle (No, It's Not Starbucks)

It's hard to say the words "Seattle" and "chain" without Starbucks popping into your brain. It is, after all, one of the most well-known, multinational food and beverage chains to have emerged from the Emerald City. But there's another famous chain that launched and grew in roughly the same region and 1980s time period – one not so commonly associated with Seattle: Cinnabon. A working royal in the kingdom of shopping-mall food courts and a fixture in the franchising style of chain stores, it may feel like Cinnabon has been part of the American food landscape forever. But the brand has a very Pacific Northwest backstory.

The first Cinnabon opened inside of SeaTac Mall (now The Commons at Federal Way) in 1985, just south of Seattle. The original concept was simple but very focused: create a signature cinnamon roll that people couldn't resist. Early branding featured the phrase "World Famous Cinnamon Rolls," focusing on a single standout product with signature ingredients such as Makara cinnamon grown on Indonesian cassia trees — the not-so-secret ingredient behind Cinnabon's signature scent. The approach kept people coming back again and again, making it easier for the franchise to grow.

The story of that signature roll wouldn't be complete without a relatively obscure chef named Jerilyn Brusseau, a local baker that Cinnabon founder Rich Komen brought in to perfect the recipe. Brusseau was already famous for her bakery's rolls, and toiled through a lot of recipe versions before finding the formula that differentiates Cinnabon from other store-bought cinnamon roll brands.