Forget Chips And Use These Common Kitchen Scraps In Your Next Plate Of Nachos
The first thing you see in any plate of nachos is probably a pile of tortilla chips, lying beneath melted cheese, ground beef, and chopped veggies. That's how it's always been, the one and seemingly only thing you use for this classic Mexican dish. Nobody ever really looks at potato peels and immediately jumps to the same train of thought, but perhaps it's time that changes. There are plenty of creative ways to use potato peels; you just need to roast them first to find out. What we typically consider as "kitchen scraps" actually holds immense potential for one-of-a-kind Irish nachos.
Anything you typically find in potato chips, expect it to be a notch more intense with the skin. Thin yet structured, it actually makes shatteringly crispy chips once exposed to high heat. The curled edges brown beautifully, taking on a subtle burnt aroma, layering a savory warmth in the undertone.
Those nuances weave into the earthy, starchy base, altogether creating a gorgeously hearty base for your nacho dishes. For a dish that mainly highlights the toppings, this unexpected depth is still a welcome surprise, and an exciting departure from the tortilla chips' salty monotones. It adds dimension to every ingredient that jumps on the golden platter, rendering them even more flavorful than you'd thought possible.
Ways to make your potato peel nachos even more special
Potato peel nachos are no less versatile than regular baked nachos, and it all starts at the very base, with the peels themselves. You typically don't need anything other than salt and oil, but a little extra flavoring never hurts. Infuse the oil with your favorite spices and diffuse that spark of heat all over the chips. Alternatively, you can stick to the common routine and sprinkle paprika, black pepper, and other intense seasonings straight onto the peels for a more spice-forward taste profile.
Once you get to the toppings, that's when the real fun begins. Typical proteins like shredded chicken and ground beef do grow repetitive after a while, so why not dabble with something like sausages for a change? Mexican chorizo is a fantastic pick for those who don't mind a little fire, and you can match it with a hot sauce to really seal the deal. Bacon is another marvelous choice. You can rarely go wrong with its smoky richness, especially when backed by the nachos' cheese-soaked goodness and the potato's rustic flair. Got some leftover chili from yesterday's meal? Give it new life with this nacho dish, possibly with a few spoonfuls of queso blanco and pico de gallo. With a few fried eggs and just about any vegetable in the fridge, you can even cook up a whole plate of breakfast nachos.