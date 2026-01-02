Forget Chips And Use These Common Kitchen Scraps In Your Next Plate Of Nachos

The first thing you see in any plate of nachos is probably a pile of tortilla chips, lying beneath melted cheese, ground beef, and chopped veggies. That's how it's always been, the one and seemingly only thing you use for this classic Mexican dish. Nobody ever really looks at potato peels and immediately jumps to the same train of thought, but perhaps it's time that changes. There are plenty of creative ways to use potato peels; you just need to roast them first to find out. What we typically consider as "kitchen scraps" actually holds immense potential for one-of-a-kind Irish nachos.

Anything you typically find in potato chips, expect it to be a notch more intense with the skin. Thin yet structured, it actually makes shatteringly crispy chips once exposed to high heat. The curled edges brown beautifully, taking on a subtle burnt aroma, layering a savory warmth in the undertone.

Those nuances weave into the earthy, starchy base, altogether creating a gorgeously hearty base for your nacho dishes. For a dish that mainly highlights the toppings, this unexpected depth is still a welcome surprise, and an exciting departure from the tortilla chips' salty monotones. It adds dimension to every ingredient that jumps on the golden platter, rendering them even more flavorful than you'd thought possible.