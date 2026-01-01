How To Store Garlic Bulbs So They Don't Sprout

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever had garlic for a few weeks or so, you may have noticed it begin to sprout. While it's still safe to eat, sprouting garlic develops a different flavor and texture; it can lose its prized pungence and taste bitter or woody. We looked at various ways to store garlic to keep it fresh, and there's a particular solution that's especially effective for preventing those sprouts.

The best, most foolproof approach is to use a garlic keeper or something similar. Whole bulbs in a garlic keeper can last more than six months when used properly. Essentially, this means avoiding the conditions that signal to garlic that it's time to grow, which is when those sprouts appear. To grow, garlic likes light and moisture, as well as cold temperatures. That's why you shouldn't refrigerate garlic. Instead, a garlic keeper helps garlic remain darker, drier, and not too cold but not warm, either. It's important to actually place this keeper at room temperature in as dark and dry of a spot as possible, too, to help it really do its job well.

A garlic keeper is handy because it protects garlic heads but allows air flow — without some air, conditions could become too moist and warm. While cold can trigger sprouting, warmth can begin to cause decay. Garlic keepers make it easy to ensure the garlic's environment remains regulated. Models like this Dayyet ceramic garlic cellar are as affordable as $14, and are a game-changer for your garlic long-term.