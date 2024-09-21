What Is A Garlic Keeper And Do You Actually Need One?
Whether you believe that any meal is enhanced by a side of crusty bread slathered with garlic-infused butter or your go-to dinner party entree is the French classic 40-clove chicken, there are undoubtedly at least a few bulbs of garlic in your kitchen right now. But are they properly stored? If left on the counter for too long, little green shoots will begin to emerge from the cloves. That's simply the next step in the plant's life cycle, however, it's also a sign that the head of garlic is past its prime. The cloves are still safe to eat but will have taken on a bitter quality since the sprouting process depletes the allium of its natural sugars and moisture.
In order to prolong shelf life, some home cooks swear by the garlic keeper — a lidded, perforated container that typically holds three to four heads (think of it as the cousin to the butter dish). But do you actually need to rush-order one from your favorite kitchen supply retailer? If your pantry looks like it's been organized by Marie Kondo and every product has a devoted, stylish receptacle, then yes. However, those who just want to make sure their garlic lasts a few weeks for regular weeknight dinners, any old vessel stored in the right conditions will work.
The environment matters more than the container for your garlic
To keep garlic fresh, all you need is a cool, dark environment. That means most pantries are the perfect place to stow bulbs, which can be kept in anything from an open-topped basket to a wire mesh vessel to a paper bag (provided the pantry has a door to keep out sunlight). Just be sure to avoid placing garlic inside anything without ventilation like those plastic snap-and-seal containers normally reserved for leftovers. The lack of air circulation could trigger mold growth. And while throwing whole bulbs or uncut cloves in the fridge might seem like a good idea for preservation, that environment is actually too cold, resulting in a less-pungent allium — the key characteristic garlic lovers crave. The ideal temperature range for storage is 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit, though freshly minced garlic can be stashed in the refrigerator if you don't plan to use it immediately.
If you lack a designated home for garlic, it could be beneficial to spring for a garlic keeper, particularly if those bulbs have just been rolling around the counter. The little boxes and jars will protect garlic from light exposure, and since you should choose one with a few small holes in it, airflow won't be a concern. There's also no lack of availability online — everyone from Anthropologie to Williams-Sonoma sells them these days. The hardest part, then, might be limiting yourself to just one, because they're all so darn cute.