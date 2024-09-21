What Is A Garlic Keeper And Do You Actually Need One?

Whether you believe that any meal is enhanced by a side of crusty bread slathered with garlic-infused butter or your go-to dinner party entree is the French classic 40-clove chicken, there are undoubtedly at least a few bulbs of garlic in your kitchen right now. But are they properly stored? If left on the counter for too long, little green shoots will begin to emerge from the cloves. That's simply the next step in the plant's life cycle, however, it's also a sign that the head of garlic is past its prime. The cloves are still safe to eat but will have taken on a bitter quality since the sprouting process depletes the allium of its natural sugars and moisture.

In order to prolong shelf life, some home cooks swear by the garlic keeper — a lidded, perforated container that typically holds three to four heads (think of it as the cousin to the butter dish). But do you actually need to rush-order one from your favorite kitchen supply retailer? If your pantry looks like it's been organized by Marie Kondo and every product has a devoted, stylish receptacle, then yes. However, those who just want to make sure their garlic lasts a few weeks for regular weeknight dinners, any old vessel stored in the right conditions will work.