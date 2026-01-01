You're Cooling Cupcakes All Wrong — Make This Mistake And They'll Be Dry

Your cannoli cupcakes smell incredible, and their perfectly golden tops have a springy bounce when you boop the center — meaning they pass Paul Hollywood's done test. However, it's at about this point in the cupcake baking process where lots of people make one of the most critical mistakes when making cupcakes: they leave them in the pan too long. You might've gotten complacent and spent 10 or 15 minutes washing and putting away the mixing bowls, or you got distracted with something on your phone, either way the cupcakes have done a complete 180. When you return to them, they've gone from perfectly spring to dry and dense. So, what exactly happened here?

Well, here's the thing about pans: they hold onto heat, and they'll continue to do so long after your oven clicks off and you congratulate yourself on a job well done. If you continue to leave your cupcakes on the still-piping-hot pan, the residual heat will only continue to cook and brown them. Basically, at this point, you're giving them an extended bake rather than cooling them off. In time, your perfect cupcakes will become over-baked — all while the oven's off. But that isn't to say you should pluck the cupcakes out as soon as the oven dings.

Leaving cupcakes to rest for a minute or two in the pan is good since it allows the cupcakes to set and firm up. However, as a rule of thumb, you don't want to leave them there for any longer than five minutes before taking them out and over onto a wire rack to cool.