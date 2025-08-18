The Easiest Way To Tell If Your Cupcakes Are Done, According To Paul Hollywood

Is there any chef more associated with a fear of "soggy bottoms" and underbaked cakes than Paul Hollywood? As a longtime judge on "The Great British Baking Show" and bestselling cookbook author, Hollywood has become a trusted source for baking advice, especially when it comes to cakes. So when he offers some tips on how to figure out exactly when your cupcakes are done, it's best to listen. And, apparently, all you need to do is give them a quick feel.

In a video shared on TikTok, Hollywood said that the easiest way to check if cupcakes are baked is to put them through a quick and easy touch test. All you need to do is gently tap on the top of one with your fingertips and feel how firm it is. If it has some give, it's not baked through. If it springs back, the cupcakes are ready to be taken out of the oven.

"When you touch it, it's slightly crispy, and it's firm. It bounces back. If you leave a fingerprint, you know it hasn't baked right in the middle of it," he says while testing a tray of beautifully baked blueberry muffins. "You know it's baked because it's got some tension there on the top."