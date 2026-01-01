Grass in southern England in the spring had high levels of beta carotene and imparted both color and deliciousness, something the cheese wizzes wanted their customers to think they were getting, even if much of the fat had been taken for other purposes. But there was another problem. In the winter, when cows ate hay and other food that didn't have the nutritional characteristics of spring grass, even full-fat milk lost that yellowish tint. So another, less sinister, theory as to why some cheese is orange is that cheesemakers wanted to make their product more consistent year-round. That's why producers use dye today.

A third theory suggests that Leicester cheesemakers started dyeing their cheeses in the 17th century to differentiate them from competitors. It may also be that Mimolette gets its color from French cheesemakers, who reportedly added carrot juice as a slight to the Dutch royal House of Orange during a war between the two European nations in the 1600s.

Regardless of origins, some consumers have come to expect some cheeses to be colored. To keep them happy, modern cheesemakers still use annatto, which doesn't affect the flavor of cheese because it is used in small quantities. Even though white and yellow cheddars taste the same, there's nothing wrong with adding a visual kick if you're trying to create the ultimate cheese board or substituting one for the other in, surprise, desserts that call for cheddar.