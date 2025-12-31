The Cozy Spice Blend That Belongs In Your Next Pie Crust

While most pie recipes you run into include a handful of spices, usually they all end up in the filling. There is certainly some variation in different pie crusts, but generally they are left pretty plain. We are here to remedy that mistake. Tossing herbs and spices into your pie crust adds layers of flavor to an often ignored — but deeply important — part of the pie. And there's one blend of spices in particular that your desserts are calling for, even if you don't realize it yet: chai spice.

The spices that you find in a typical masala chai blend start with some that are pretty common throughout the world of pies — warm spices like cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and ginger — but there are also some ingredients that you likely won't find in any of grandma's recipes. Things like cardamom, black pepper, fennel, and star anise are also found in many chai spice blends, and they add a complexity to your pie crusts that can transform even those favorite family recipes into something altogether better.

As for how to add these spices to your pie crusts, well, it's as simple as it sounds. Just mix a dash into the dry ingredients of your favorite pie crust recipe. You want to keep the chai addition small, just a teaspoon or two. While it's tempting to really crank up the flavor, the goal is a gentle counterpoint to the filling in an otherwise unseasoned part of the pie, not something that competes for center stage.