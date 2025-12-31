For A Deviled Egg Taste Without The Hassle, Grab This Ingredient For Your Boiled Eggs

There's little wonder why deviled eggs are so universally beloved, with their rich, satisfying egg white and creamy, savory, spicy filling. They're craveable as a party appetizer or just as a snack. But especially for the latter hankering, they can admittedly be a bit of a process to make. Even a classic, easy deviled egg recipe without bells and whistles can take a while with multiple steps; once you boil the eggs, you still have to make the filling, and then pipe it all back into the egg whites. What if you want the delicious taste of deviled eggs, but you're short on time, or just whipping up a midday bite? The secret is mustard.

Mustard is one of the best ways to upgrade simple hard-boiled eggs, and the combination replicates the flavor and texture experience of enjoying deviled eggs because of the creaminess plus piquant spiciness, and savoriness. For deviled eggs, mustard is a key ingredient, and its taste can be quite dominant in each bite. So, adding just the mustard to the right of a hard-boiled egg is a clever shortcut. Instead of having to remove the yolks from hard-boiled eggs and mash them with the mustard plus mayonnaise, relish, and seasonings, you can simply dab the mustard right onto a halved hard-boiled egg. This either means you're still making hard-boiled eggs but then skipping straight to the snacking part, or — even quicker — that you're pulling from your weekly hard-boiled egg supply and just adding mustard.