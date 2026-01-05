How To Take Cheese, Pepperoni, And Mushrooms And Make Them Taste Like Pizza

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pizza has to be up there with burgers and ice cream as a ubiquitous favorite food. From pizza bagels to French bread pizza, there are countless ways to transform all kinds of pantry staples into pizza. Mushrooms are a popular pizza topping already, but if you want to take things a step further, consider turning them into a gluten-free, breadless pizza crust with a pizza-inspired stuffing. Pepperoni is a quintessential pizza ingredient, one with plenty of creative uses in various recipes. In the case of stuffed mushrooms, pepperoni will inspire a pizza flavor profile with the help of cheese and sauce.

Mushrooms offer an umami-rich, sturdy base and ample-sized vessel over which you can build a delicious spin on a classic pepperoni pizza. Simply twist the stems out of mushrooms, add a dollop of tomato or pizza sauce, a sprinkling of mozzarella cheese, and a few slices of pepperoni before baking them in a hot 450-degree oven for around 15 minutes. Mushrooms have plenty of moisture and roasting them draws out their water content while concentrating their umami flavor. Furthermore, the tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni bring fat, savoriness, and a spicy kick to keep the mushrooms tender and complement their earthy profile.

The best types of mushrooms for stuffed mushrooms are round varieties like portobellos, criminis, and button mushrooms. Large portobellos will make for main-course material, while smaller varieties are great finger foods to serve as appetizers or side dishes. Whichever route you choose, stuffed mushrooms are a quick, convenient, and delicious way to get your pizza fix.