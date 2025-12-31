If You Love Burrata, You Have To Try This Lesser-Known Italian Cheese

Whether you're dining at a fancy Italian restaurant or grabbing pizza from a local joint, there's a good chance you're going to find burrata on the menu. The popularity of this creamy soft cheese has exploded in recent years, bringing far beyond the corners of Italy. And if you've become a fan, well there's another lesser-known cheese you need to get your hands on: Burrino pepato.

Burrino, or manteca, is a tear-shaped, stretched-curd cheese that hails from southern Italy, where it's aged and filled with gobs of soft, salted butter. Burrino pepato is simply a pepper-coated version that was created by Murray's Cheese, a U.S. based importer. The pepper gives it a fragrant and zesty flavor, which pairs amazingly with the buttery center.

Burrino is typically made with scamorza, or aged mozzarella. The aging process, which typically lasts for about a week, allows the texture of the cheese to remain soft, but it dries it out just slightly for a tangier taste. Once you cut into the middle, you get to the butter center which ends up having a slightly floral aroma. The pepper coating gives it a flavor reminiscent of a cacio e pepe, but in a spreadable form.