'Soda Gun Snakes': The Fast Food Horror Only Employees Can Tell You About

Many of us have heard tales of health code violations at restaurants or horror stories from friends and social media about what goes on behind the scenes in professional kitchens. Even if it's just a small minority of restaurants, you know the possibility exists. One commonly told story among restaurant employees, especially in fast food, involves the dangers of soda guns and ice machines. These machines are sometimes cleaned far less often than they need to be, and the results are harrowing.

In a Reddit thread called "People Who Work in Restaurant Chains, What Should We Never Order from That Chain," the soda gun was called out more than once. "I clean the gun on my shifts because I've seen soda gun snakes," a bartender said. "Imagine a tube shaped kombucha mother. This is all a guess, but I think it's the sugar, yeast, moisture and neglect. It was horrific." What they're describing is bacteria or black mold growth so thick, it came out in a solid mass. Just to be clear, soda is not one of the moldy foods you can actually eat. Imagine someone serving you a drink from that.

A post in the same thread about how the guns were cleaned at one restaurant explained, "We dipped a glass of soda water around the nozzle for a few seconds." They were stunned when a new manager showed them how to remove the nozzles, revealing sludgy bacteria inside. Tasting Table discussed this, among other fast food items you should avoid, and it only gets worse.