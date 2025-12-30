Why Jason's Deli's Loaded Baked Potatoes Deserve Their Own Spotlight

Between viral recipes for smashed potato salads and social media's obsession with potato-centric content, it's clear that fancy potatoes are currently experiencing a moment. But the humble baked potato, with its crispy skin and fluffy inside, deserves just as much attention. Especially when Jason's Deli has been serving up some of the most hearty and satisfying ones this entire time.

A lot of restaurants have great loaded baked potatoes, but many people believe one of our favorite sandwich chains is making the best. For them, what sets Jason's Deli apart is how the right balance of ingredients delivers on flavor, like with the Plain Jane, which comes with a time-tested combination of cheddar, sour cream, butter, bacon, and green onions. "The ratio of potato to toppings here is just perfection," as one TikToker said, adding that "the amount of cheese on here is just top-notch." The fact that these huge potatoes are also a steal doesn't hurt either. The regular Plain Jane Potato and Texas Style Spud clock in at a little north of $10, with fancier options like the CB Ranch Potato and Pollo Mexicano Potato costing about a dollar more. "Many places are charging $20+ for loaded potatoes," as one Facebook user said. "Even at nearly half the price, I still got a perfectly soft, massive potato."