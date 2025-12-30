Why Jason's Deli's Loaded Baked Potatoes Deserve Their Own Spotlight
Between viral recipes for smashed potato salads and social media's obsession with potato-centric content, it's clear that fancy potatoes are currently experiencing a moment. But the humble baked potato, with its crispy skin and fluffy inside, deserves just as much attention. Especially when Jason's Deli has been serving up some of the most hearty and satisfying ones this entire time.
A lot of restaurants have great loaded baked potatoes, but many people believe one of our favorite sandwich chains is making the best. For them, what sets Jason's Deli apart is how the right balance of ingredients delivers on flavor, like with the Plain Jane, which comes with a time-tested combination of cheddar, sour cream, butter, bacon, and green onions. "The ratio of potato to toppings here is just perfection," as one TikToker said, adding that "the amount of cheese on here is just top-notch." The fact that these huge potatoes are also a steal doesn't hurt either. The regular Plain Jane Potato and Texas Style Spud clock in at a little north of $10, with fancier options like the CB Ranch Potato and Pollo Mexicano Potato costing about a dollar more. "Many places are charging $20+ for loaded potatoes," as one Facebook user said. "Even at nearly half the price, I still got a perfectly soft, massive potato."
Customers also love the other baked potato options
Nearly all reviewers of the baked potatoes mention the large size, including a Redditor who said theirs was "the size of a small football." But size isn't the only draw, as the variety of flavors also means there's something for everyone, whether you want smoky BBQ, bold Mexican spices, or creamy ranch.
The Texas Style Spud delivers on the BBQ front with chopped pit-smoked beef, cheddar, and butter, which a Facebook user praised for its BBQ-forward "zing." For those craving Mexican flavors, the Pollo Mexicano brings grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, and Southwest spices, and it's a combination that consistently impresses reviewers. One Redditor called it the "best and biggest baked potato I've ever had," while a blogger was equally impressed by the "gargantuan" size and "knockout flavor combo." They were also happy with the real cilantro and authentic pico de gallo, adding "this gorgeous potato may kill me with its siren's call of melty chickeny gooiness [sic]."
Finally, don't sleep on the CB Ranch with grilled chicken breast and ranch dressing, which wowed one vlogger with its "on point" flavor profile and the creamy combination of sour cream and ranch throughout. So the next time you're at Jason's Deli, pair one of these enormous potatoes with the popular broccoli cheese soup for a combination that will hit every comfort food craving.