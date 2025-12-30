The Inexpensive Vintage Dishware You Should Always Pick Up If You Find It At Thrift Stores

Long before we had Scandinavian minimalism delivered in flat-packed boxes, Russel Wright was the one showing us that beautiful, modern design didn't have to be expensive or solely aspirational. His American Modern dinnerware made good taste accessible to the masses, with elegantly shaped platters, tea sets, and pitchers that were both stylish and affordable for middle-class Americans. So if you ever pass by a coral bowl with softly curved edges at a thrift store, make sure you pick it up, or you may be missing out on an important piece of American design history.

While it's better to skip over some kinds of vintage dishware, American Modern pieces can be counted among some of the ultimate thrift store finds. Plates can go for as low as $5 and cups for $7, while more distinct pieces like a rotund casserole dish and a striking vegetable bowl with curled edges can cost under $20. But for the same reason that vintage Pyrex is so in demand and Fiestaware pieces, these items can be worth a lot of money, with some sites listing a gravy boat and saucer for almost $300 and a single pitcher for $400. So when you see the same things for under $30 online or in-store, definitely make sure to snatch them up.