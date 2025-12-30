The Inexpensive Vintage Dishware You Should Always Pick Up If You Find It At Thrift Stores
Long before we had Scandinavian minimalism delivered in flat-packed boxes, Russel Wright was the one showing us that beautiful, modern design didn't have to be expensive or solely aspirational. His American Modern dinnerware made good taste accessible to the masses, with elegantly shaped platters, tea sets, and pitchers that were both stylish and affordable for middle-class Americans. So if you ever pass by a coral bowl with softly curved edges at a thrift store, make sure you pick it up, or you may be missing out on an important piece of American design history.
While it's better to skip over some kinds of vintage dishware, American Modern pieces can be counted among some of the ultimate thrift store finds. Plates can go for as low as $5 and cups for $7, while more distinct pieces like a rotund casserole dish and a striking vegetable bowl with curled edges can cost under $20. But for the same reason that vintage Pyrex is so in demand and Fiestaware pieces, these items can be worth a lot of money, with some sites listing a gravy boat and saucer for almost $300 and a single pitcher for $400. So when you see the same things for under $30 online or in-store, definitely make sure to snatch them up.
American Modern has a storied legacy
American Modern dinnerware was one of the most popular ceramic products of all time, with over 250 million pieces sold between 1939 and 1959. Manufactured by Steubenville Pottery in six interchangeable colors, these earthenware pieces cost between 30 cents for a saucer to $4.50 for a water pitcher. This competitive pricing was a reflection of the line coming out in the wake of the Great Depression, as well as Wright's embrace of the Good Design movement, which sought to democratize modern design through the mass production of everyday objects. And this ability to buy beautiful dinnerware at a reasonable price would go on for two decades until Steubenville ceased production of the collection in 1959.
Mid-century modern enthusiasts were thrilled, though, when Bauer Pottery licensed the rights to the line in 2010. The reissued collection was produced in white alongside four replicated glazes to match the soft, earth-toned originals, and the entire line was available at reasonable prices. That said, the L.A.-based company lost the license to the American Modern line this past fall, which could mean an increase in price for both Bauer-made pieces and the Steubenville originals. Of course, the originals will always cost more, meaning you should carefully check out that bargain to see whether it's actually what you want. But aside from that, there are still plenty of vintage American Modern pieces for a steal out there. You just have to keep an eye out for those curvy coral bowls.