Big Fan Of Olive Garden Wine? Use This Trick To Bring A Bottle Home

As any Olive Garden fan knows, when you're there, you're family. But that value also applies, of course, in your own home. Sometimes, you want to be able to enjoy the experience of the meals you love at Olive Garden but in the comfort of your own kitchen or dining room. You're probably aware this is very possible in terms of the food. There's the iconic "buy one, take one" deal in which when you order any of your favorite Olive Garden entrees, you get another one to take home. If you live close enough to one of the chain's locations, there's also the option of getting Olive Garden delivered. But what many OG enthusiasts may not realize is that you can actually complete your at-home Olive Garden experience with wine right from the eatery.

Wine can really make a meal, especially when you're talking about pairing Italian wines with Italian dishes. You can have the best Olive Garden dish in front of you, but may feel something is missing without the wine you love ordering at the restaurant. For some reason, it's almost a secret that this doesn't have to be the case. One of the essential things to know before your next Olive Garden visit is that you can grab a bottle of what you love to go. You do have to be 21 or over, and some locations may not offer this; call ahead if your heart is set on bringing home a bottle.