The Pie Loved By President Millard Fillmore Had A Truly Haunting Name

Resurrection pie sounds like something that crawled straight out of a B-horror flick, with a name that screams ghosts and graveyards rather than dining room table. But this ghoulish-sounding dish was actually far less creepy than its moniker suggests. It was nothing more than a simple meat casserole that just so happened to be President Millard Fillmore's favorite dish, even if it has long since vanished from the annals of American cookery.

Like the Fillmore family itself, resurrection pie originated in the North of England, where it started as a way to "resurrect" leftover food. Some texts specifically name beef and liver as key ingredients, including a 1936 Scottish recipe that wine merchant and food writer André Simon featured in his 1952 book "A Concise Encyclopedia of Gastronomy." The recipe calls for thinly sliced liver, steak, rabbit, and bacon, arranged in two layers separated by sliced onions and potatoes. Then, the meat and vegetables would be covered in cold water, topped with more onions and potatoes, and baked, creating what is essentially a casserole. That said, it's unknown whether this was the exact way Fillmore enjoyed his resurrection pie, or whether he would eat it with the pastry topper others say was used in the recipe.