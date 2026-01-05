Birds Eye's Best Frozen Meal Is A Staple In The Freezer Aisle
If you've found yourself staring down a grocery store aisle, looking through a seemingly endless selection of frozen meals, and can't decide which one to give a try, we have just the item for you: Birds Eye Voila! Chicken Fried Rice. In our ranking of nine Birds Eye frozen meals, it landed in the number one spot.
On its website, Birds Eye describes the dish as a "tasty and wholesome meal" and says it's loaded with premium vegetables, quality meat, and chef-inspired sauces. Moreover, it isn't made with any preservatives or artificial flavors and can be ready in less than 20 minutes.
In our review, we agreed with the brand's assessment of its chicken fried rice, stating that the dish tasted homemade with an "ample mix of peas, carrots, and broccoli in a savory and sweet sauce with sesame oil, garlic powder, ground ginger, sugar, soy sauce, and more." We also took note of the many chunks of tender chicken and praised the accompanying sauce as flavorful.
The pros and cons of Birds Eye Voila! Chicken Fried Rice
On the Birds Eye website, its chicken fried rice has received 4.1 out of 5 stars from reviewers, who spoke of the large pieces of tender chicken and crisp vegetables. "The chicken is tender, the vegetables stay crisp, and the rice cooks evenly with a mild but pleasant flavor. It's not overly salty and works well as a simple, filling dish," one person wrote. Another said, "It definitely exceeded my expectations! The chicken was large white meat chunks and the vegetables were perfect." A third said the dish tasted "just like your favorite Chinese take out" and gave it a 10 out of 10."
While the majority of purchasers of the Birds Eye Voila! Chicken Fried Rice were happy with the meal, there were several people who had complaints about the texture of the chicken and lack of sauce. Some even said their bags came without sauce packets. Meanwhile, others suggested it simply didn't taste like true fried rice.