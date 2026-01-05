Birds Eye's Best Frozen Meal Is A Staple In The Freezer Aisle

If you've found yourself staring down a grocery store aisle, looking through a seemingly endless selection of frozen meals, and can't decide which one to give a try, we have just the item for you: Birds Eye Voila! Chicken Fried Rice. In our ranking of nine Birds Eye frozen meals, it landed in the number one spot.

On its website, Birds Eye describes the dish as a "tasty and wholesome meal" and says it's loaded with premium vegetables, quality meat, and chef-inspired sauces. Moreover, it isn't made with any preservatives or artificial flavors and can be ready in less than 20 minutes.

In our review, we agreed with the brand's assessment of its chicken fried rice, stating that the dish tasted homemade with an "ample mix of peas, carrots, and broccoli in a savory and sweet sauce with sesame oil, garlic powder, ground ginger, sugar, soy sauce, and more." We also took note of the many chunks of tender chicken and praised the accompanying sauce as flavorful.