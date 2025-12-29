How A Failed Pepsi Contest Once Incited A Nationwide Riot

Pepsi has had a long and sometimes controversial history with promotions over the years. They were famously sued for not providing a customer with a Harrier Jet after he collected enough points under the rules of the Pepsi Points contest in the 1990s. In 2017, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Pepsi ran a campaign featuring Kendall Jenner alleviating police tensions by handing a cop a can of Pepsi as crowds cheered. In real life, it caused major backlash. But even that controversy was nowhere near as dark as what happened in the early 1990s during the Numbers Fever campaign in the Philippines. By the time it ended, several people had died.

The ad campaign, part of the Cola Wars to get ahead of Coca-Cola, was a very simple one. Buy a bottle of Pepsi and look under the cap for a three-digit number. A winning number would later be announced on the news. If you matched the number, you could win one million Philippine pesos. At the time, that was about $68,000 U.S. dollars. The average yearly income in the Philippines was closer to $1,200. This was a literal fortune. It was nearly equivalent to 60 years' salary. Reports claimed that over half the country, more than 32 million people, bought Pepsi bottles to try to win.

On the big night, the number was drawn: 349. The population of the Philippines erupted in euphoria. 600,000 people had a cap that said 349. But it was never supposed to be the winner. It was the generic loser number printed on most caps. Something had gone terribly wrong, and it would soon become Pepsi's most misguided campaign ever.