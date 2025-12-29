The 3-Ingredient Soup President Andrew Jackson Loved Included A Gallon Of Hickory Nuts

Food trends vary greatly based on geography and time period. A typical lunch that you might have today in Boise, Idaho is probably very different from the typical lunch of somebody in Vientiane, Laos. The food you eat today also bears little resemblance to what might have been enjoyed during Civil War times, when U.S. president Abraham Lincoln dined on beef tongue in aspic or, some decades earlier, when Andrew Jackson was cracking hickory nuts like it was going out of style.

They didn't call Andrew Jackson "Old Hickory" for nothing. The man apparently loved hickory nuts. If you've never had one yourself, the nuts are described as being buttery and slightly sweet, One of his favorite meals involving hickory nuts was old hickory nut soup. The recipe is stunningly simple — calling for 1 gallon of cracked and crushed hickory nuts steeped in 1 quart of hot water, strained and served with 4 tablespoons of sugar stirred in.

Now, even if you've never had hickory nut soup before, you might notice there are a few ingredients missing before you'd call this a proper soup. It's just nuts, sugar, and water — oddly similar the plant-based milk alternatives of today, and you're not wrong. The end result is basically a sweetened nut milk. The process also produces far less liquid than you might expect because each hickory nut contains very little nut meat.