Ditch Tortillas And Use Frozen Waffles On Taco Night Instead
You forgot to pick up tortillas from the store and have your heart (and stomach) set on taco night. Instead of fretting about making tacos from scratch, dip into your freezer. Frozen waffles can be used to stand up to your favorite taco recipes. Whether you want to pile plates with ground beef, slow cooker al pastor, or a vegetarian special, ready-made waffles can be your answer for a quick and tasty taco-inspired meal.
Though you won't be biting into a super crunchy taco shell, the waffle can stand in its place with a crisp of its own until you get around to revisiting the store or whipping up tacos on your own. To coax out a crunchier texture in these frozen discs, toast both sides of the waffle using either a toaster or oven. You can use taco holders to help the pieces keep their shape as you set about assembling your recipes. In less than 20 minutes, your unique taco dinner can be served. This kind of recipe is ideal for DIY and self-serve buffets, as each diner can put together the ingredients of their choice to suit their palate and preferences.
Welcome waffles any time of day
Not only can store-bought waffles serve as the foundation for your favorite savory toppings, but the ready-made ingredient can also be used for dessert and breakfast recipes. Pile your favorite sweet treats on top of any leftover waffles to create a dessert. For smaller bites, slice the waffles into sections to layer with spoonfuls of peanut butter, pieces of fresh fruit, and Nutella.
If you aren't making dessert tacos, you'll want to check that there aren't added flavors to the frozen waffles, like cinnamon or blueberry (unless you want a sneak of sweetness in your meals and snacks). Pre-flavored waffles are ideal to use as part of a dessert and can be stacked with homemade honey whipped cream, drizzles of caramel and chocolate, and toasted banana slices. Whatever waffles haven't been demolished for dinner and dessert can make a reappearance at the breakfast table alongside heapings of scrambled eggs and bacon. With so many applications, frozen waffles may soon become a new MVP in your culinary repertoire.