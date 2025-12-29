Ditch Tortillas And Use Frozen Waffles On Taco Night Instead

You forgot to pick up tortillas from the store and have your heart (and stomach) set on taco night. Instead of fretting about making tacos from scratch, dip into your freezer. Frozen waffles can be used to stand up to your favorite taco recipes. Whether you want to pile plates with ground beef, slow cooker al pastor, or a vegetarian special, ready-made waffles can be your answer for a quick and tasty taco-inspired meal.

Though you won't be biting into a super crunchy taco shell, the waffle can stand in its place with a crisp of its own until you get around to revisiting the store or whipping up tacos on your own. To coax out a crunchier texture in these frozen discs, toast both sides of the waffle using either a toaster or oven. You can use taco holders to help the pieces keep their shape as you set about assembling your recipes. In less than 20 minutes, your unique taco dinner can be served. This kind of recipe is ideal for DIY and self-serve buffets, as each diner can put together the ingredients of their choice to suit their palate and preferences.