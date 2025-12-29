Avoid This Ordering Mistake When Dining At A Greek Restaurant

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever ordered something a certain way at an international restaurant, only to see a raised eyebrow from the waiter? Sometimes we subconsciously bring ideas from our own culture into other cuisines, without even noticing that the country of origin does things differently. Knowing this, Tasting Table reached out to Gus Constantellis, comedian and author of the "My Greek Mom's Recipes" cookbook, to pick his brain about one of the core mistakes people make at a Greek restaurant. According to him, "Greeks are not a big sauce people."

"It's typically a mistake to cover Greek dishes with extra sauce because it's culturally looked down upon," Constantellis told us. Meanwhile, American culture is big on pouring sauce over nearly everything — something Constantellis has experienced himself. "I was raised Greek-American, which means I like a little ketchup with my keftedakia (meatballs) every once in a while," he admitted. His Greek heritage was not super receptive of this culinary choice, though. "Anytime I went to Greece as a kid, I was ridiculed for my excessive ketchup use. Now as an adult, I get it," he said.