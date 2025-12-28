The Old-Fashioned Pasta Pudding Dish Nobody Remembers Anymore

From baked rice pudding to maple-cinnamon candied bacon, humankind's desire to appease a sweet tooth knows no bounds. There are few foods in the world that we can't add sugar to if we're desperate enough — some start with what seems like a savory base and build sweet dessert notes on top of it. Not every dessert that comes from atypical ingredients has staying power, however. Take, for instance, sweet macaroni pudding.

Deep in the obscure annals of Victorian dessert cookbooks, you may find a sweet macaroni pudding recipe that reads much like a modern rice pudding recipe, but with macaroni pasta as the star. The recipe was not complicated, calling for only just, eggs, sugar, and nutmeg in addition to the macaroni. To give it a punch, there are also variations on the recipe that call for brandy which, essentially, make up the ingredients for homemade eggnog and pasta.

The method of preparation involved seriously cooking that macaroni down. Not only did it require breaking the pasta into smaller pieces and boiling it in water to start, but it also had to simmer in milk before the egg was added and the whole casserole went into the oven. The end result was not dissimilar from a noodle kugel, but not nearly as eminent in its longevity.