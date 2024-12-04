The Holiday Dessert That Has Fallen Out Of Favor With Britain
Holiday traditions vary all over the world, especially when it comes to what's on the table. In the U.S., we have plump turkeys and fluffy potatoes; Mexican households celebrate special occasions with steamed tamales and pozole; and in Italy, it's all about seafood on Christmas Eve. For centuries, people in the UK have completed their holiday tables with Christmas pudding, a warm spiced cake topped with holly. However, new research suggests the tradition could be dying off.
Nearly 60% of people who took part in a recent survey by The Royal Mint said that they didn't think a Christmas pudding was an important part of Christmas Day. That's despite the fact that the dessert dates back to at least the reign of King George I, who supposedly requested it during his first Christmas in power in 1714 when he became known as "The Pudding King."
Recipes have varied over the years but Christmas puddings are generally steamed cakes filled with dried fruit, brandy, and candied citrus peel. They are dense and sticky and take on a dome shape of the bowls they're steamed in. The puddings are usually steamed for about eight hours and many prepare them long before Christmas Day to allow the flavors to mature.
Losing tradition
The preparation has traditionally been a family affair. Since Victorian times, loved ones have gathered on the last Sunday before Advent, around five weeks before Christmas, for what is known as Stir Up Sunday, which gets its name from an Anglican prayer.It seems like Stir Up Sunday could also be losing its prominence, however, with 77% of those who took part in the Royal Mint's survey saying they had never heard of the tradition.
On Stir Up Sunday, each person takes a turn stirring the pudding mixture and makes a wish as they stir. A coin is then added to the mixture to wish luck upon the person who finds it during Christmas dinner. It's usually a joyous evening with mulled wine, festive treats, and storytelling. The pudding cooks in the background and it's eventually finished on Christmas Day right before it's served.
No matter your dessert preference, the presentation of the Christmas pudding is a showstopper. When it goes on the table, it's usually doused with brandy and set alight before being cut and served with cream or custard. While the Christmas pudding might be losing popularity, many families still opt to keep the tradition alive, and at least it's never been easier to pick one up if Stir-up Sunday slips by unnoticed.