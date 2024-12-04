The Holiday Dessert That Has Fallen Out Of Favor With Britain

Holiday traditions vary all over the world, especially when it comes to what's on the table. In the U.S., we have plump turkeys and fluffy potatoes; Mexican households celebrate special occasions with steamed tamales and pozole; and in Italy, it's all about seafood on Christmas Eve. For centuries, people in the UK have completed their holiday tables with Christmas pudding, a warm spiced cake topped with holly. However, new research suggests the tradition could be dying off.

Nearly 60% of people who took part in a recent survey by The Royal Mint said that they didn't think a Christmas pudding was an important part of Christmas Day. That's despite the fact that the dessert dates back to at least the reign of King George I, who supposedly requested it during his first Christmas in power in 1714 when he became known as "The Pudding King."

Recipes have varied over the years but Christmas puddings are generally steamed cakes filled with dried fruit, brandy, and candied citrus peel. They are dense and sticky and take on a dome shape of the bowls they're steamed in. The puddings are usually steamed for about eight hours and many prepare them long before Christmas Day to allow the flavors to mature.

