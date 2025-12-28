One Canned Shortcut Makes Fry Bread So Much Easier

Traditional fry bread is typically made from scratch with flour, baking soda, milk, and salt. Once the ingredients are combined to form dough, the pieces are shaped into discs and fried in oil. The process can take close to 20 minutes start to finish. But, understandably, not every home cook wants to measure out ingredients, heat up oil, and fry handmade dough to put a meal on the table after a long day. Instead, store-bought canned biscuits can come to the rescue and help circumnavigate the entire dough-making process.

To save time and effort, canned biscuits can be rolled out onto a flour surface, sprayed with cooking oil, and cooked in the air fryer. Different brands of store-bought biscuits offer unique flavors to flatten and fry. However, for a sturdier base to hold many toppings, you'll need to show some restraint when you're rolling out the ready-made dough. If you're partial to thinner, crispier pieces to serve and snack on, give the biscuits extra attention and a few extra rolls before placing them into the air fryer to cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for seven minutes — flipping mid-way through.